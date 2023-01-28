Chechen leader Kadyrov responds to Ukrainian threats of striking the city of Grozny

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 21:27

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader responded to threats of a missile strike on the capital city of Grozny made by the Ukrainian radical nationalist organisation C14.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, responded sarcastically today, Saturday, January 28, to Ukrainian threats of Grozny being attacked.

Earlier today, Yevgeny Karas, the leader of the Ukrainian right-wing radical nationalist organisation C14, warned that Kadyrov and his entourage should be wary of Ukrainian missiles arriving in the capital city.



Posting on his official Telegram channel, with a smile on his face, Kadyrov said in a video: “I read Karas’ statements that their missiles would reach Grozny. I was so scared that I didn’t know where to put myself. I’m already looking for a bunker”. He also added that Russian shells would reach Ukraine, while Ukrainian shells would remain within their own territory.

Earlier today, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation in Vienna said that Moscow is ready to respond harshly if the US and NATO supply Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian cities.

He was responding to previous threats from Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, who announced the possibility of strikes against Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, as reported by gazeta.ru.

