Comfort food’s best for helping you get over the common cold

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 17:00

HEAD COLD: Comfort food will help you get over it Photo credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadra

FEED a cold and starve a fever.

That’s what our mothers and grandmothers said, although these days the medical profession recommends both.

You should feed both colds and fevers and starve neither, doctors say, as your immune system is fighting off infection and eating less could actually be harmful.

In the meantime, anyone looking for online advice when coughing, sneezing and reaching for the paper hankies will find plenty of information about immune-boosting food and drink that will feed their head cold.

Garlic, citrus fruit, cranberries, chili peppers and pomegranate juice all have qualities that are traditionally believed ease the symptoms of the common cold, although certain sectors of the medical profession will point out that despite all their virtues, there is no guarantee that these foods can speed recovery.

Anything that is comforting and meets some of your nutritional needs while you have a cold will be helpful, especially if your sense of taste and smell have been affected.

The body still needs calories and nutrients to function and fight the infection, health professionals explain.

Hydrating and nourishing foods and drinks, especially those you were given as a child, can help recovery both physically and psychologically. Almost inevitably that will include soup which is comforting, filling and nourishing, particularly when it is homemade and includes protein – which can include pulses instead of poultry or meat – as well as carbohydrates and vegetables.

