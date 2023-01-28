By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 13:32

Israel Army - Image Dancing_Man / Shutterstock.com

After months of refusing to show public support for Ukraine Israel’s ambassador to Germany has hinted that the country was working “behind the scenes” to help the country defend itself against the invading forces.

Ron Prozor told the Berliner Morgenpost on Saturday, January 28 that Israel was blocking the supply of weapons to Russia. He said: “As you know, the Israeli army regularly blocks the supply of weapons … These include Iranian drones and missiles that Russia is using in Ukraine. So we help – albeit behind the scenes, and much more than is known.”

He went on to say the reasons Israel has not gone further are the large Jewish community in the country and the presence of Russian troops in Syria. But it has also been widely reported that Israel has a good relationship with Russia that it does not wish to tarnish

According to Radio Sputnik the Russian Federation has been doing its own homework to make sure that Israel is not supplying weapons to Kyiv.

Quite how the Kremlin will view the revelation that Israel admits to ‘behind the scenes’ help for Ukraine, remains to be seen.

