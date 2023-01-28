Japan to ban the export of vaccines and medical equipment to Russia

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 3:49

Image of a scientist in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

The export of vaccines and medical equipment to Russia will be banned by Japan from February 3.

As stated this Friday, January 27, on the official website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, the country’s authorities will ban the supply of vaccines, medical equipment, medicines, and diagnostic kits to Russia. This will come into effect on February 3.

The list of goods includes 92 items, access to which, according to the Japanese government, may affect the strengthening of Russia’s military potential. These restrictions included equipment for the exploration of oil and gas fields and work with radioactive materials, vaccines, and toxic substances.

Restrictions will also apply to the supply to Russia of water cannon systems, police batons, handcuffs, tear gas, fingerprint powder, explosives detection devices, portable generators, robots, X-ray screening equipment, as well as certain substances with a toxicity equivalent to military chemicals.

A new package of anti-Russian sanctions to be implemented by the Japanese government included 49 companies, as well as 36 individuals.

Tokyo’s timing of this latest announcement of anti-Russian measures was not made by chance. Japan is chairing the G7 this year and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida needs to clearly demonstrate his solidarity with the other G7 countries in their policy of containing Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to visit Tokyo next week. It is obvious that the Ukrainian crisis will become one of the main topics during his talks with the head of the Japanese Cabinet. Fumio Kishida also announced his plans to go to Ukraine in February, as reported by rg.ru.

