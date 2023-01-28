Japan to ban the export of vaccines and medical equipment to Russia

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 3:49
Image of a scientist in a laboratory.
Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com
As stated this Friday, January 27, on the official website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, the country’s authorities will ban the supply of vaccines, medical equipment, medicines, and diagnostic kits to Russia. This will come into effect on February 3.
The list of goods includes 92 items, access to which, according to the Japanese government, may affect the strengthening of Russia’s military potential. These restrictions included equipment for the exploration of oil and gas fields and work with radioactive materials, vaccines, and toxic substances.
Restrictions will also apply to the supply to Russia of water cannon systems, police batons, handcuffs, tear gas, fingerprint powder, explosives detection devices, portable generators, robots, X-ray screening equipment, as well as certain substances with a toxicity equivalent to military chemicals.
A new package of anti-Russian sanctions to be implemented by the Japanese government included 49 companies, as well as 36 individuals.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to visit Tokyo next week. It is obvious that the Ukrainian crisis will become one of the main topics during his talks with the head of the Japanese Cabinet. Fumio Kishida also announced his plans to go to Ukraine in February, as reported by rg.ru.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.