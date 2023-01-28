Javea (Alicante) town hall’s social employment plan improves finances and morale

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 10:19

EMPLOYMENT PLAN: Jose Chulvi with councillors Pepa Gisbert and Ximo Segarra Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall launched a new social employment plan, its fourth during the present legislative term.

Forty-three people will occupy posts as maintenance personnel, janitors or cleaners via an initiative resulting in 171 work contracts that have cost the town hall approximately €4 million since 2019.

Javea mayor Jose Chulvi described the scheme as “very positive”, bringing the twofold benefits of improved finances and boosted morale for the employees and their families.

The social employment plan also benefited the town, Chulvi added. “The employees improve Javea’s image, help to prevent fires and attend to the public,” he said.

The mayor emphasised the local administration’s efforts to announce the 2023 plan as soon as possible to ensure that future employees would have the “longest possible” contracts covering the next 10 months.

Chulvi and Ximo Segarra, Finance and Economic Promotion coucillor, drew attention to Javea’s allocations to social support and its response to the economic crisis resulting from generalised inflation.

“In all, this amounts to almost €10 million, a substantial figure for an administration like ours that shows where our priorities lie,” Chulvi said.

