Major flight cancellations expected Monday as air traffic controllers strike

Monday, January 30 sees the first day of strikes by air traffic controllers in Spain, with major flight cancellations expected at 16 airports across the country.

According to the news site Preferente on Saturday, January 28 the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has set the required minimum service levels based on the duration of the flight and the availability of alternatives.

Most protected are long-haul flights (more than five hours) with required levels set between 49 and 84 per cent. Short-haul flights are less protected (less than five hours) at around 30 per cent minimum service levels.

The air traffic controllers have suggested that travellers using airports with privatised services to contact their airline before going to the airport as major disruptions are expected.

They said on Twitter: “Major flight cancellations are expected at airports with privatised control towers.

“We recommend confirming flights with the airline.”

Monday is the first of a month’s worth of strikes that will take place at the start of every week with the following airports affected:

A Coruña

Alicante-Elche

Castellón

Cuatro Vientos

El Hierro

Fuerteventura

Ibiza

Jerez

Lanzarote

La Palma

Lleida

Murcia

Sabadell

Seville

Valencia

Vigo

The unions involved in the strike say that pay and working conditions in Spain are the worst in Europe and have criticised employers for “forced transfers, salary cuts, labour pressures and staff cuts.”

That action is expected to result in major flight cancellations this Monday and every Monday in February.

