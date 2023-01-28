Prigozhin asks US Treasury’s permission to open Wagner PMC branch in America

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 21:53

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote a letter to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking her permission to open a branch of Wagner PMC in America.

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote a letter to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today, Saturday, January 28. It contained a personal request to coordinate the opening of a branch of his mercenary organisation in America.



An image of his letter was published on the Telegram channel of Prigozhin’s personal press service.

“Dear Mrs Janet Yellen! Wagner PMC asks for your approval to open a branch of our organisation in the United States to improve interaction with the US Department of the Treasury”, it read.

Previously, responding to a question from journalists about whether he had tried to circumvent the sanctions of imposed on himself and PMCs by the European Union and the United States, Prigozhin said that he considered such measures illegal.

The founder of the PMC mercenary group added that with the modern development of information technologies that allow you to freely carry out any communications, these restrictions do not affect anything, as reported by gazeta.com.

Prigozhin’s private army was recently declared a Transnational Criminal Organisation by Washington. Officials in the US recently made clear their intention of closing down his notorious military outfit.

