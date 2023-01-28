Removing unwanted invaders from the Les Arcs stream in Altea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 10:37

LES ARCS: CHJ official visits steam cleanup Photo credit: Altea town hall

MARC GARCIA, Confederación Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ) executive, visited Altea on January 26 to supervise cleaning the Barranc dels Arcs stream.

The CHJ is collaborating on the €110,000 operation with Altea town hall, which will be responsible for ensuring that the stream is kept clear of invasive common reeds over the next two years.

At the end of this period, the area will be sown with native species, Marc Garcia explained, as he inspected the €110,000 Les Arcs operation accompanied by Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares and Environment councillor Jose Orozco.

“We are restoring the riverbank vegetation by removing reedbeds and covering the banks with tarpaulins for 18 months,” Garcia explained.

“This produces a greenhouse effect affecting the roots, after which the next step involves replanting the banks with native plants as we gradually lift the tarpaulins,” he said.

Jose Orozco stressed the importance of the CHJ’s operations, first in La Olla and now Els Arcs. “This is very necessary as it improves biodiversity and at the same time reduces the risk of flooding for the many homes adjoining the streambeds,” he said.

