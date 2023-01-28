Russia is claiming defeat of three Ukraine Armed Forces units

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 13:51

M777 Artillery system - Image CC/Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach, U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation said on Saturday, January 28 that Russian forces had defeated three Ukraine Armed Forces units.

The claim reported by the Russian news agency TASS has not been verified by the Ukraine government or foreign intelligence units.

Konashenkov said at least 50 Ukraine servicemen had lost their lives and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, the 25th Airborne and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has been defeated in Krasnolimansky:

The announcement said: “In the Krasnolimansk direction, the strikes of the operational-tactical and army aviation, the artillery fire of the Centre group of troops defeated the units of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade, the 25th Airborne and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve in the Kharkiv region, Yampolivka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the Serebryansk forestry.”

In addition to the servicemen lost he claimed that Ukraine had lost an infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles and one M-777 artillery system produced by the United States.

The news that Russia is claiming the defeat of three Ukraine Armed Forces units comes on the back of reports that the Kremlin is preparing for another major offensive.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.