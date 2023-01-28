Sir Paul McCartney almost run over while recreating iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing image

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 20:42

Image of various Beatles album covers. Credit: Ralf Liebhold/Shutterstock.com

While recreating the iconic Abbey Road album cover image in London, the legendary ex-Beatle Paul McCartney was almost run over by an Uber.

Sir Paul McCartney is only one of two surviving members of the legendary Beatles. While in London recreating the iconic image where he and his bandmates walk on the Abbey Road zebra crossing, he was almost run over by an Uber.

At the time of the incident, Macca was filming a documentary about the famous Abbey Road recording studios, which is broadcast on the Disney+ platform.

In a video posted on the official Twitter profile of Abbey Road Studios last Wednesday, January 25, Sir Paul is seen pausing to pose mid-crossing. As he stops, a blue-coloured car makes no attempt to respect the law of the road and drives straight through the zebra crossing just behind him.

Close call for @PaulMcCartney on the Abbey Road crossing! In this clip from @MaryAMcCartney’s new documentary, a car narrowly misses Paul as he recreates the ‘Abbey Road’ album cover. #IfTheseWallsCouldSing is now streaming worldwide on @DisneyPlus | https://t.co/6v6YyJjJjb pic.twitter.com/qUsfi2AzOW — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) January 25, 2023

The crossing is located outside the famous recording studios of the same name, where the Beatles recorded so many of their classic tunes. Their 1969 album Abbey Road features one of the most memorable and famous record cover designs of all time. It shows the Fab Four crossing the London road in a single file.

Abbey Road’s zebra crossing is so famous that it has become a place of pilgrimage not only among Beatles fans. Unfortunately, a by-product of this attention is a plethora of frustrated motorists who have to constantly keep stopping while photos are taken.

Now a sprightly 80 years old, the famous singer-songwriter was not even shaken by the incident. Along with a host of famous faces, McCartney collaborated on his daughter Mary McCartney’s documentary entitled ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ at the famous location.

He is joined in the production by stars including Liam and Noel Gallagher from Oasis, Roger Waters and David Gilmour from Pink Floyd, British pop icon Sir Cliff Richard, piano legend Sir Elton John, and Zed Zeppelin guitar god, Jimmy Page.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.