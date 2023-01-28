Six British kids discovered living in an abandoned Austrian wine cellar

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 11:49

Austria Polizei - Image Austrian Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Austria have said they found six British-born kids all under the age of five living in an abandoned wine cellar.

The Mirror reported on Saturday, January 28 that they were being detained in an illegal hideout owned by a 54-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife in the village of Orbitz.

Police broke into the man’s home after he pepper sprayed social workers who had tried to visit the home. Concerns had been raised after the man was seen with young children and had purchased at least five such cellars in the area.

Deputy Mayor Erich Greil said there had been complaints about the family which had prompted the social services visit.

It is understood firearms were found in the possession of the unnamed man who had moved to the home some months ago. Police are said to be looking into the legality of the firearms but have in the meantime released the man saying the situation appeared to be of no risk to the children.

Although the cellars were not fit for living in, the police say they found no evidence of sexual abuse and they did not appear to be neglected.

Greil said: “The surveillance cameras in front of the cellar were particularly annoying, and residents sometimes heard children’s voices in the basement, and as soon as they approached it was quiet.

“He once told me he has ten children and he wants a cellar for each child.

“The contracts are up to the municipality. However, the cellars may not be used for residential purposes.”

The children have been checked at the local hospital and have been taken into care with the couple unable to confirm their identities. It appears the kids were born in England but it is not known whether they are British citizens.

