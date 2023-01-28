Turkey condemns Denmark for allowing Rasmus Paludan to burn copies of the Koran in Copenhagen

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 0:23

Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan followed through with his threat to burn copies of the holy Koran in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry today, Friday, January 27, condemned Denmark for allowing the far-right politician Rasmus Paludan to carry out his threat to burn a copy of the holy Muslim Koran in Copenhagen, as reported by gerceknews.com.

“We condemn in the strongest terms that the hate crime in Sweden against our holy book, the Quran, has been allowed to be committed again by the same Islam-hating charlatan in Copenhagen, Denmark today”, said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He continued: “We remind the governments of their responsibilities, which remain indifferent in the face of these actions that marginalise Muslims, who are an integral part of European society and invite the governments not to be bystanders as the universal values they claim to defend are trampled”.

Paludan’s burning of the holy book was slammed as ‘heinous’, and ‘despicable’ by the Ministry. Cavusoglu voiced alarm over the fact that the burning was not stopped by Denmark despite requests from the Turkish government.

Paladan burned two copies of the sacred book in total today in the Danish capital. Last week he performed the same action, burning a single copy in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. This time, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party destroyed one Koran outside a mosque and another in front of the Turkish embassy.

🔴 SON DAKİKA: Rasmus Paludan, Danimarka’da cuma namazı vakti bir caminin karşısında polis eşliğinde Kur’an yaktı. Cami hoparlöründen Paludan’a karşılık olarak tekbir getirildi. pic.twitter.com/V3yPJkgeRX — Daily Islamist (@dailyislamist) January 27, 2023

Performing such actions reveal the: “dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe by abusing the so-called freedom atmosphere”, insisted the Foreign Ministry.

“Islamophobia in Europe does not stop! Vile attacks cannot overshadow the holiness of our supreme religion, Islam and our Bible, but they degrade those who do and allow it. The seeds of hatred you allow to be planted will poison your entire society”, Mevlut Cavusoglu added.

Avrupa’da İslam düşmanlığı durmuyor! Alçak saldırılar yüce dinimiz İslam’ın ve Kutsal Kitabımızın kutsiyetini gölgeleyemez, ancak bunu yapanları ve buna izin verenleri alçaltır. Ekilmesine göz yumduğunuz nefret tohumları tüm toplumunuzu zehirleyecek. — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) January 27, 2023

Following the politician’s threat on Thursday 26, to carry out the act, Danny Annan, the Danish Ambassador to Ankara, was summoned by the Turkish Foreign Office. They called Denmark’s position ‘unacceptable’ in allowing such an action to be carried out.

Paladan meanwhile has threatened to continue burning copies of the book every Friday until Turkey’s President Erdogan approves Sweden’s application to join NATO.

