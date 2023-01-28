Turn to mood-enhancers like sensual modern perfumes that are based on vanilla

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 18:03

VANILLA: Arrived in Spain from Mexico in 1516 Photo credit: CC/Malcolm Manners

PERFUMES with a slight hint or heavy overtones of vanilla are making a comeback.

Apart from vanilla’s continuing and classic role as a food flavouring, the Nineties were the last time the aroma had a big moment even though – for some – it never went away. Who can still remember when Guerlain’s Jicky smelt of a heady fusion of vanilla and lavender before EU directives made all the great parfumiers modify their formulas?

Some Nineties perfumes gave vanilla a bad name and the impression that it had to be clinging, cloying and much too sweet, but this need no longer be case if you hit on what turns out to be right for you.

That shouldn’t be difficult now that leading perfume brands are pushing vanilla once more. Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre and Eilish by Billie Eilish are giving it an up-to-date edge while Kayali Vanille Royal has become a huge favourite thanks to TikTok.

The fragrance, which has already amassed 105 million views on the platform, was created by Mona Kattan and Gabriela Chelariu, a senior perfumer at Switzerland-based Firmenich, and it has received ecstatic reviews.

“We recently did a worldwide study based on 4,000 consumers from 11 countries, asking them which ingredients they associated with which feelings,” Cheliu told the online publication, Bustle.

“Depending on the country, consumers found vanilla joyful, romantic, comforting, relaxed, or sensual but they all agreed that it was always something that enhanced their mood.”

