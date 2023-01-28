Vueling strike called off as parties return to the negotiating table

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 9:24

Vueling - Image Ivan Berrocal / Shutterstock.com

Spanish airline Vueling and its crew are to return to the negotiating table after three months of strike action that started on November 1, 2022.

The cabin crew union STAVLA said on Saturday, January that the strikes which affected Friday, Sunday and Monday travel would be ended with both parties having agreed to resume talks.

In making the announcement STAVLA reminded everyone that it had said at the outset that it would continue with strike action as long as was necessary to achieve a new collective agreement.

STAVLA had been calling for a 13.4 per cent increase rising to 33 per cent by 2025. But the company had said was not financially possible and had instead given crew registered with the CC.OO a 6.5 per cent increase, which they said was in line with the inflation rate.

Responding to the announcement Vueling said: “Our will has always been constructive dialogue at the negotiating table to close a sustainable collective agreement and we have resumed talks.”

Impact on customers has always been limited given the requirement to operate minimum services, instead resulting in the loss of cabin service on affected flights. Where flights could be cancelled passengers were moved to alternate days, given credits or rebooked on other airlines.

The two parties are hopeful that an agreement can be reached by March, with the strikes called off as parties return to the negotiating table.

