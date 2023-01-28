Western nations to supply a total of 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 3:31

Image of a Challenger 2 tank. Credit: Martin Hiberd Shutterstock.com

A total of 321 heavy tanks have already been confirmed to be supplied to Ukraine by Western nations.

According to Vadim Omelchenko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to France, as of Friday, January 27, Western nations have officially announced plans to transfer a total of 321 heavy tanks to Kyiv.

Delivery times of this hardware will vary depending on the tank types and manufacturing countries he detailed. In mid-December, Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Kyiv needed 300 tanks, 700 infantry fighting vehicles and 500 howitzers to “reach the lines on February 23rd”.

“We need this help as soon as possible”, Mr Omelchenko told BFMTV. He recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that the tanks be delivered as quickly as possible. “If they arrive in August or September, it will be too late”, the ambassador added.

Ukraine’s allies first announced the delivery of Western-made tanks in January. London was the first to announce its plans, promising Kyiv 14 Challenger 2 tanks in mid-January.

During this week, the United States confirmed that it will be sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to supply Leopard 2 tanks.

He also approved the supply of their German-made tanks to Ukraine from other countries that have them in service, including Poland. French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out that Paris would also agree to transfer its Leclerc heavy tanks to Kyiv in the near future, as reported by kommersant.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.