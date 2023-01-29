By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 20:14

Legendary British television star 'remains optimistic' after revealing lung cancer diagnosis

Dame Esther Rantzen, the legendary British television presenterer confirmed her lung cancer diagnosis.

British television broadcasting legend, Dame Esther Rantzen, revealed today, Sunday, January 29, that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 82-year-old confirmed her news to the PA news agency in a statement.

‘In the last few weeks, I have discovered that I am suffering from lung cancer which has now spread. At the moment, I am undergoing various tests, to assess the best treatment’, she explained.

Dame Esther continued: ‘I have decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise, and because I would rather you heard the facts from me’.

‘At the age of 82, this diagnosis has prompted me to look back over the years, and I want to express my profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful, filled with fun, and with inspiration’, added the Childline and The Silver Line charities founder.

‘First and foremost my family. My three children Miriam, Rebecca and Joshua have been the most wonderful support, company, and source of love and laughter and I am deeply grateful to them. My friends have been amazing and have created memories which sustain me and give me strength”, the star shared.

The TV star expressed her gratitude to: ‘My colleagues with whom I have worked, and continue to work with in broadcasting, journalism, the voluntary sector, and in many other organisations have been a constant pleasure, and have amazed me with their tolerance of my wild ideas and awful jokes’.

‘I have been continuously inspired by the courageous children, older people and viewers who have trusted me with their life stories. I have always tried to live up to that trust’, she continued.

‘As I am sure you will understand, while I am awaiting the results of the tests, I am unable to answer questions. Thanks to the extraordinary skills of the medical profession there are wonderful new treatments, so I am remaining optimistic’, Dame Esther concluded, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Dame Esther became a household name thanks to her groundbreaking BBC show ‘That’s Life!’, which ran from 1973 until 1994. As a result, she turned into one of Britain’s first high-profile female presenters.

“I speak on behalf of Childline’s volunteers, staff and supporters in sending love and best wishes to Dame Esther Rantzen and her family”, tweeted Sir Peter Wanless, the CEO of the NSPCC charity.

“Esther’s tireless commitment to Childline and the NSPCC is truly inspiring and the positive impact she has on children’s lives is unimaginable. No matter what, she’s always here for children and young people and we’re here to support her during this challenging time”, he added in a second tweet.

