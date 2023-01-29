By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 8:54

BREAKING NEWS: At least 41 killed in tragic accident after bus plunges into deep gorge.

Government officials in Pakistan say an accident in the southern province of Baluchistan has killed atleast 41 people after a bus plunged into a deep gorge

Over 41 people have been killed in a shocking accident after a bus travelling through the province of Baluchistan in Pakistan plunged into a deep gorge on Sunday, January 29.

The incident was confirmed by the local police who stated that about 48 passengers were onboard.

As per the senior police officers cited by the local newspaper reports, the vehicle was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire”, said Hamza Anjum, Assistant Commissioner, cited by Dawn.

He added, “three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive, however, one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital”.

Officials in Pakistan now believe that the number of casualties could further increase as rescue operations are underway.

Police have now said that DNA analysis will be done for the process of identifying the deceased as the bodies after the accident were unidentifiable.

Incidents of fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan where poor conditions of the rural road network, along with the lack of people following traffic rules, frequently result in deaths.

As per estimates by the World Health Organisation over 27,000 people died in 2018 during fatal road accidents.

In 2022, over 22 people lost their lives after another bus in northern Baluchistan plunged into a ravine.

