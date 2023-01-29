By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 12:31

BREAKING NEWS: Drones attack defence facility in Iran amid rising global tensions.

Iran government authorities say drones carrying bombs targeted a defence factory in the city of Isfahan

The government of Iran has said that an attack involving drones carrying bombs took place at one of its defence facilities located in the city of Isfahan.

According to a statement issued by officials, the attack took place on a defence factory, causing damage to the plant.

Iranian defence ministry has said that three drones were launched at the facility, while two of them had been successfully shot down by their forces.

The third drone eventually struck a building, resulting in minor damage. They also added that no one died or was injured in the incident.

The incident took place on the same day as when a separate fire broke out in a refinery in the northwest and three people also died after an earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitudes shook the country.

Several strikes have been reported in the country allegedly by Israeli drones after the fallout of the nuclear deal between Iran and western countries.

This attack comes after claims were made by the Iranian intelligence ministry last year about breaking up a plot to target sensitive sites in the Isfahan region, as per the Guardian.

Iranian state TV had also been reported to have aired a confession of an alleged member of Komala from a Kurdish opposition party. The member had been exiled from Iran and lived in Iraq.

During the televised statement, he claimed that they had been trained by Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planned to attack military aerospace facilities in the Isfahan region.

Tensions also remained high with Iran´s neighbour Azerbaijan, after a gun attack took place at the country´s embassy in Tehran, resulting in the death of a security chief and injuring two others.

