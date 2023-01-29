By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 16:12

BREAKING NEWS: Over 800 people injured in Iran after 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

An earthquake registered as 5.9 magnitude by the United States Geological survey hit Iran killing at least three people and injuring over 800

Officials in Iran on Sunday, January 29 have said that three people have died, and more than 800 have been injured after an earthquake hit the country.

As per local media reports, the epicenter of the quake was located in the city of Khoy, a province in West Azerbaijan.

The earthquake is reported to have started at 9.44 pm local time on Saturday, January 28, and as per the governor of West Azerbaijan, a total of 816 people have been injured.

Local media sources cited by the state that 70 villages have been affected by the quake, which has also damaged several buildings in the rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Iranian state media agency IRNA reports that “The tremor was so strong that it was felt in many regions of West Azerbaijan Province, causing concern among residents”.

It added, “It was also felt in several cities, including the provincial capital of Tabriz in the neighboring province of East Azerbaijan”.

Following the quake, the U.S. Geological survey tweeted, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.9 – 7 km SW of Khowy, Iran”.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.9 – 7 km SW of Khowy, Iran https://t.co/Rjmgz05sSM — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 28, 2023

This earthquake happened after almost two weeks since another quake struck the same city, about 40 km from the Turkish border. Over 120 people were then reported as injured after the incident.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.