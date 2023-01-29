By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 9:39

Cocaine worth $114 million seized from a cattle ship in Spain. Photo by Carlos-Calvo-Torregrosa Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain seizes 4.5 tonnes of cocaine after raiding a cattle ship near Canary Islands

A shipment of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $114 million (€105 million euros) has been seized by the police in Spain.

According to a statement by senior police officials, the shipment was seized after a cattle ship was raided near the Canary Islands.

Police said that over 4.5 tonnes of cocaine was found on the ship, after it had stopped in multiple ports.

The officials state that drug smugglers had started using shops that transport livestock, as they make it difficult for police to trace illegal cargo.

“International organisations are reinventing themselves to transport drugs from Latin America to Europe, using livestock to make the control and localisation more difficult,” said a statement by the Spanish police as cited by Reuters.

The ship raided is known as the Orion V and was carrying a flag from Togo in West Africa.

Police said a joint operation by the Spanish authorities, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Togo police resulted in them trailing the ship from Colombia.

They also announced that 28 crew members on board the ship were arrested.

Dozens of boxes filled with cocaine were later unloaded by officials at the port in Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria.

___________________________________________________________

