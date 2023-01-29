By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 15:42

Diver decapitated by 19-foot great white shark during the first fatal attack in 2023 Photo by Sergey Uryadnikov Shutterstock.com

A local diver in Mexico was decapitated by a great white shark while collecting mollusks in front of another fisherman

In the first fatal shark attack reported in 2023, a man in Mexico has died after he was decapitated by a 19-foot (5.7 metres) great white shark.

The incident happened after a local diver named Manuel Lopez went into the water in search of mollusks off San Jose Beach in Tobary bay, located on the west coast of Mexico.

Lopez had decided to go fishing at a time when a warning had been issued for several days in the region, asking divers to stay away from the sea due to increased shark activity.

Reported to be in his 50´s, Lopez was later attacked by the great white, which separated his head from the body.

Local fishermen cited by Tracking sharks said that “He was diving when the animal attacked him, impressively ripping off his head and biting both shoulders”.

They added that Lopez decided to go fish, as he was trying to make a living, and wanted to make profits while other fishermen were unable to enter the sea for several days due to the warnings, causing a shortage in the local market.

“He was collecting ax tripe, a scallop-like mollusk, which is collected at a depth of up to 59 feet in a process that can generate sounds and movement that can attract sharks”, said a statement in the report.

Since the warning has been issued, thousands of fishermen have been staying away from the sea and are also being offered a stipend of 7,200 pesos ($384) per year.

This amount however is not sufficient for people to sustain a living when they don’t make earn from fishing in the sea.

As per local biologists, an advisory has been issued to the fishermen asking them not to wear black wetsuits, as the sharks might mistake them for seals.

Biologists have also advised them to paint white stripes on their suits, to resemble poisonous coral snakes.

