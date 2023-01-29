By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 14:36

Djokovic ties with Nadal´s grand slam record after winning the 10th Australian Open men's singles

Novak Djokovic has tied with Rafael Nadal´s record of 22 grand slams men’s singles titles, after winning the 10 th Australian open against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic won the 10th Australian Open title after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipa in straight sets.

His victory comes as the 35-year-old returned to Australia after being sent back to his country due to COVID-related restrictions.

After winning this title, Djokovic has now tied with Spanish player Rafael Nadal´s record of winning 22 men´s singles grand slams.

Djokovic also replaces Spain´s Calos Alcaraz as the world’s number one-ranked tennis player after his 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) victory against the Greek Tsitsipas.

Following his win, the Serbian tennis player broke down in tears and said that this was the biggest victory of his life.

“I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year,” said Djokovic, as cited by BBC.

He added, “I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. It’s a long journey. Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks.

“I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances.”

Tsitsipas also made a statement at the end of the match and called Djokovic “the greatest to ever hold a racquet”.

Djokovic has not lost a single game at Melbourne Park since 2018, and has a record 28 match wins in the men’s singles category.

