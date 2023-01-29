Fan slashes football coach during mass brawl following Gran Canarian league match

By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 21:13

Image of Estadio del Union Pedro Hidalgo. Credit: FIFLP

A mass brawl broke out after a Gran Canarian football league match during which a fan slashed one of the coaches with a knife.

The Inter-island Football Federation of Las Palmas (FIFLP) has ‘strongly’ condemned the serious incidents that took place after a match last night, Saturday, January 28. The game between Uni0n Pedro Hidalgo B and CD Firgas, of Segunda Aficionado, was played in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Immediately after the match finished, a pitched battle broke out in which a fan assaulted the visiting team’s coach with a knife, as reported by 20minutos.es.

The referee’s report stated that “once the match was over and both teams were heading for the changing rooms, player No16 of the home team hit the left side of the neck of player No1 of the visiting team with excessive force”.

According to the report, after this incident, a brawl broke out between the two teams: “fans of the home team even invaded the dressing room area, being identified because they were wearing the team’s playing kit”.

The referee expressly detailed that there were “punches, shoves, head-butts, and kicks” and that he observed how one of the fans “carried a knife with which he hit the coach of the visiting team in his left hand, causing a large cut, from which a large amount of blood was flowing”.

This same person, according to the referee’s account: “threw a large stone at the area where players and officials of the visiting team were on the pitch, without hitting anyone”.

Several altercations between players were also described in the report. These included insults or threats like: “I’m going to kill you, you’re not going to get out of here alive, you son of a bitch”, accompanied by: “kicks and punches to several players of the visiting team”.

In addition, the referee also stated that the two goalkeepers of CD Firgas took refuge in the referee’s dressing room after being assaulted: “fearing for their physical safety”.

It was the refereeing team itself who called the police, who arrived at the football pitch at around 8.10pm, subsequently making a report of the events that took place. According to CD Firgas, the members of the club who were assaulted were going to file a complaint with the National Police.

“The Interinsular Football Federation of Las Palmas deeply regrets, and at the same time expresses its strongest condemnation of these episodes”, read their statement.

❌ | 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗲𝗻 𝘂𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗔𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗼 ⚽️Tras finalizar el partido entre @UPedroHidalgo B y el @cd_firgas ℹ️⬇️https://t.co/qP0ob3pKYQ — Federación de Fútbol de Las Palmas (@FFLasPalmas) January 29, 2023

In view of the seriousness of the facts described in the minutes, the Competition and Disciplinary Committee will hold an extraordinary meeting this coming Tuesday 31 to deal with what happened.

