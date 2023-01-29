Instances where pedestrians in Spain can receive DGT fines of up to €1,000

By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 2:44

Image of a zebra crossing in Valencia. Credit: SubstanceTproductions/Shutterstock.com

There are instances in Spain where pedestrians can be hit with fines of up to €1,000 by the DGT for incorrect behaviour on the roads.

Pedestrians in Spain must also comply with the regulations of the Traffic and Road Safety Law. Failure to do so could lead to fines of up to €1,000 from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). According to the Traffic and Road Safety Law, a pedestrian is considered to be a ‘person who, without being a driver, travels on foot on public roads’.

There are a number of instances in which a pedestrian can receive a fine from the authorities. Here are some of them:

Crossing the street without using the zebra crossing

According to the DGT, it is always mandatory to use the zebra crossing when possible, since they allow other road users to see them more easily. Crossing in areas where there are none is putting your safety at risk. If a pedestrian crosses outside a pedestrian crossing, the fine can reach up to €100.

Walking on motorways or dual carriageways

Pedestrians are prohibited from walking on motorways or dual carriageways. It is only allowed in the case of an accident, a breakdown, physical discomfort of the occupants of a vehicle, or another emergency. As long as these conditions are met, it is allowed, otherwise, a fine of €100 can be given.

Not wearing a reflective vest

In the case of the situation mentioned in the previous paragraph, it is forbidden to walk on motorways or dual carriageways without wearing the mandatory reflective vest. Not wearing one can lead to fines of up to €100. Not wearing the vest in the case of a breakdown can lead to a fine of up to €200.

Not walking on the left-hand side of the road outside built-up areas

Pedestrians should always walk on the left-hand side of any road outside of built-up areas. The reason is that this allows them to see approaching vehicles straight ahead.

If a pedestrian walks on the right, vehicles would approach them from behind, which would make it difficult to perceive the risk. In the case of walking on the right outside of town, the fine can be up to €100.

Crossing the road when a traffic light is red

When a driver sees a red traffic light, it means they must stop and wait. This same rule applies to pedestrians. The DGT indicates that a pedestrian should not cross when the traffic light is red.

Pedestrians must wait on the pavement, without stepping on the curb. Crossing when the pedestrian traffic light is red can lead to a fine of €200.

Refusing to be tested for alcohol or drugs

Drivers are obliged to stop for a breathalyser or drug test. This same rule applies to pedestrians whenever they are involved in an accident or have committed an offence. Refusing to be tested for alcohol or drugs in these cases can lead to fines of up to €1,000, as reported by antena3.com.

