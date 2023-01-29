King Charles WANTS Harry and Meghan to be at his Coronation in May

By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 0:59

Image of King Charles III. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

King Charles is said to be in favour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending his Coronation.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has reportedly been approached by King Charles to broker a deal for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to attend his Coronation in May.

His plan has allegedly met with resistance though from his other son, Prince William. That is according to senior sources close to Lambeth Palace of the Mail on Sunday, as reported today, Sunday, January 29. Welby was allegedly asked by Charles to try and get his sons to call a truce.

Since the recent publication of Harry’s book ‘Spare’ – in which he revealed a lot of intimate Royal Family secrets – there has been speculation as to whether the Sussexes would be invited, or indeed, if they would want to attend.

King Charles is believed to be of the opinion that it is better to have Harry and Meghan at the event rather than allow their absence to create an unnecessary distraction. William however feels that his younger sibling could most likely use his and Meghan’s appearance to put the spotlight on themselves and overshadow the event, said the sources.

‘The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions’, said the source.

They explained: ‘The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult’.

‘Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter’, continued the source.

They added: ‘While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them. He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different’.

