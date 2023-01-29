Look to Big Eyes Coin and these four other coins in 2023

By EWN • 29 January 2023 • 11:30

Being early is one of the best decisions you could make in the crypto market, and this is major because it allows you a better opportunity for making profits. You get to buy tokens at relatively low prices and sell for higher during the launch. For example, buying Big Eyes Coin (BIG) now is a good move, as it will soar in value after its presale concludes

Some investors choose to hold and watch the token appreciate before going for the big bag. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin selling on presale right now, and you‘re early if you choose to invest in it.

In addition, the meme coin is performing relatively well despite market conditions and looks to be a massive gainer for 2023. But that’s not all; this article aims to give a brief overview of five major coins to look forward to if you want to diversify your portfolio and make money in 2023. Let’s dive in.

Cronos – Time Waits for No Man

The Cronos (CRO) chain is a decentralised CRO) is the native token of the chain and is designed to serve the Web3 community. With Web3 applications like DeFi and GameFi, Cronos (CRO) is a blockchain looking to offer its community the best of blockchain features. It is made to promote the creative economy and ultimately act as the structural framework for an open metaverse.

The goal of Cronos (CRO) is to let the next billion Web3 users realise the full potential of self-custody of their digital assets. And also get the best of all the community has to offer.

Tezos – dApp Decentralised

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralised blockchain system that aims to overcome the fundamental hurdles of blockchain technology. It is a system that aims to allow users to build on the blockchain and contribute to DeFi, the NFT community, and every other blockchain offering. Tezos (XTZ) is a next-generation blockchain system that enables the effectiveness of dApps through enhanced scalability and security.

Dogecoin – Meme Supreme

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the first meme coin to be introduced into the cryptocurrency market, and the meme coin has led several other meme coin projects to emerge. It is a dog meme coin project built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has had numerous successes since its debut, but the highest was in 2021, when it led one of the biggest bull runs in the landscape. Dogecoin (DOGE) has also gotten massive endorsements from the billionaire Elon Musk, and some of its price movements can be attributed to him.

Litecoin – Smooth and Classy

Litecoin (LTC) is a blockchain system designed to have an edge on the Bitcoin network over congestion and scalability. Litecoin (LTC) is built to be a faster and lighter alternative to bitcoin, performing transactions on the network at quicker and cheaper rates.

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and is ranked #14. The blockchain system has been able to overcome some of the major hurdles of the blockchain system, including security and scalability.

Big Eyes Coin – Presale Prescience

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin project built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It is a cat meme coin looking to diversify across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and more. The network aims to bring more money and more people into the community.

The DeFi solution will enable staking, liquidity pool acquisition, and numerous rewards to users in the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is big on rewarding its community. Therefore, it aims to help users generate as much wealth as possible. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would also be giving back to the community through charity initiatives.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

