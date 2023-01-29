By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 11:27

Sierra Nevada in Spain opens slope for expert skiers and snowboarders. Photo by Jag CZ Shutterstock.com

La Laguna slope in the Sierra Nevada ski resort of Spain has been opened for expert skiers and snowboarders

The Sierra Nevada ski resort in Spain has announced the opening of its expert slope known as La Laguna.

Restricted to only expert skiers and snowboarders, the opening of this slope in Granada has expanded its skiable area to 57 kilometers, with a total drop of about 1,200 metres.

A statement issued by the Cetursa, the company that manages the ski resort said that La Laguna has been partially opened after a good amount of snow accumulation in the region.

The company also said that skiing on the Trucha slope will also be allowed as the intermediate section is open.

Other areas that have been opened include the Cuesta de las Artesillas, which has been fully opened, and the Olympic track which has been only opened in the final stretch.

Cetursa also said that several attempts were previously made to open La Laguna but failed due to a lack of snow. It said that the opening has only been possible due to the increase in snowfall in recent days.

After the opening of this section, the resort in the Sierra Nevada now has a total of 75 kilometers of skiable areas which include 94 tracks. They also said that the black tracks including Fuente del Tesoro, Enebro, Tubo del Enebro, and El Paso have also been opened.

Cetursa also announced that the staff of the company will evaluate the possibility of further opening new tracks.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.