Turkish President Erdogan suggests Ankara could consider Finland’s NATO entry without Sweden

By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 21:53

Image of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Mr Claret Red / Shutterstock.com

Ankara could consider Finland’s NATO entry without Sweden suggested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested today, Sunday, January 29, that officials in Ankara could consider Finland’s application for NATO membership separately from Sweden, as reported by TASS.

“If necessary, we can send a different message regarding Finland, if it does not repeat the same mistakes”, the Turkish president said. He was referring to the recent incidents involving copies of the Muslim holy book, the Koran. He added that Sweden will be shocked when this happens.

Earlier today, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator insisted that the United States would not interfere in the situation regarding the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO.

At the same time though, he noted that Washington urged Ankara to continue to work out its concerns so that Finland and Sweden join the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as possible.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, who the person responsible for burning the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He has threatened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he will continue his actions until Sweden’s application to join NATO is approved.

___________________________________________________________

