Which Crypto Is A “Must-Have” – The Sandbox (SAND), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Or FTX Token (FTT)?

By EWN • 29 January 2023 • 10:30

With many cryptocurrencies showing green charts, choosing the right one can bring significant value to an investment portfolio in the long run. We are going to talk about three coins and see how they stack up against one another: The Sandbox (SAND) and FTX Token (FTT), which are both established in the industry and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a newcomer currently in stage 4 of its presale creating a great deal of buzz.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Individuals may create their own digital space employing NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain in the digital environment known as The Sandbox (SAND). Players of The Sandbox (SAND) have access to various games and sceneries while receiving rewards in cryptocurrency assets for contributing to the ecosystem’s expansion.

Currently, The Sandbox (SAND) token has a value of $0.7325, a decrease in the last few days. Bears still control The Sandbox (SAND) coin, as its market cap dropped by 3% in that same period. Unfortunately, The Sandbox (SAND) relies heavily on the Metaverse being adopted worldwide, which has not yet panned out.

The 2022 bear market caused great trouble for The Sandbox (SAND), as it has since seen dwindling player numbers. This bearish trend is predicted to continue as The Sandbox (SAND) is slowly losing its fanbase.

FTX Token (FTT)

The native token of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange, FTX Token (FTT), can be used to reduce trading costs and for other purposes.

The FTX Token (FTT) price has dropped significantly for one year. One FTX Token (FTT) was formerly valued at around $84, but today it trades at roughly $2. FTX Token (FTT) is currently worth $1.90, a decrease of 20% on the FTX Token (FTT) one-week charts.

The sentiment around the FTX Token (FTT) is negative, and the FTX Token (FTT) holders are on the move. They are leaving the FTX Token (FTT) since the price does not appear to be rebounding soon.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Up-and-coming companies have difficulty entering the Web3 space as only popular brands are noticeable, but do not panic; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will soon bring change. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will establish the first-ever decentralized investment platform on which companies in need of funds may sell fractionalized NFTs with actual equity backing them in hopes of reaching their crowdfunding goals.

With this one-of-a-kind platform, crowdfunding will be accomplished faster, all while growing a larger community. On the other hand, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors will find a secure marketplace for promising investment prospects where they can purchase equity for prices as low as $1. Benefits for all parties involved.

If a project fails to gather the total amount of funds needed, a “Fill or Kill” mechanism will give every invested fund back to the original investors – a fantastic feature that will place Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) at the top of the investment platform list.

Buying the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will bring holders governance, staking rewards, and discounts. At a price of only $0.06, these perks are a great deal. As the presale advances, so will its price, with experienced analysts stating that a $0.24 price point could happen in Q1 2023. By joining the presale currently, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) holders will also receive a 10% deposit bonus so take advantage of this unique offer.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido