Yellow weather alert for Malaga province but temperatures will rise this week

By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 18:50

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com

Temperatures will rise this week in Malaga province although a yellow weather alert is in place for now.

As seen in the weather forecast from AEMET, State Meteorological Agency, Malaga province is still gripped by cold temperatures. A yellow warning is in place for tomorrow, Monday 30, for coastal phenomena, but as the week progresses, it will become gradually warmer.

According to the experts, Malaga city and the inland town of Ronda could record a minimum temperature of 1°C today. Similarly, the municipality of Antequera could drop to -3°C.

This could all change over the next few days as the temperatures start to gradually increase again. The mercury will rise slowly to reach minimums of 10 and 12°C by the end of the week, with maximums of more than 17°C in coastal areas.

Monday, January 30

The day will start with cloudy skies and the possibility of occasional light showers. These are likely to be more intense on the western coast, with a tendency for the cloudiness to decrease and rainfall to subside by the end of the day. Some thunderstorms are expected between the municipalities of Marbella and Estepona.

Minimum temperatures will range between -1°C in Antequera, 3°C in Ronda, and 10°C in Marbella, which is a significant rise but inland frost is not ruled out. Highs will be around 9°C in Ronda and will rise to 15 and 16°C on the coast.

However, an easterly Force 7 wind of 50 to 60km/h is expected along the coast of Malaga. This could cause waves of 2 to 3 metres in height, for which, AEMET has issued a yellow warning along the entire coast from 7am until 2:59pm.

Tuesday, January 31

For the last day of January, the forecast offers partly cloudy or clear skies, except for intervals of low morning clouds on the coast. The easterly wind will ease and there are no warnings forecast.

Maximum temperatures could reach 17°C in Malaga, Marbella and Velez Malaga, 14 in Antequera and 13°C in Ronda. Minimum temperatures will range between 1°C in Antequera and 10°C in Marbella.

February will arrive without much change, although there will be a slight increase in temperatures until the following weekend. On Thursday, February 2, there will be maximum temperatures of 18°C in Velez-Malaga and on Friday 3, around 17°C in Malaga city and Marbella.

As for rainfall, if there are no changes in the AEMET forecast, then from Tuesday 31 to Saturday 4, no rain is predicted, although cloudy intervals are expected, more intense on Friday 3.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.