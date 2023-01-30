Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport moves reproduction Iberian bust to new terminal

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 16:57

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport moves reproduction Iberian bust to new terminal. Image: Elche City Council.

The bust is on display for the hundreds of thousands of people who travel through the airport.

It is hoped this emblem of Elche will promote the city. This move has been made to mark the 125th anniversary of the discovery of the Dama de Elche.

Carles Molina, and the Councillor for Culture, Marga Anton, accompanied by the head of the Airport Management Office, Soraya Pina, visited the check-in area where the sculpture, which was in the old terminal and will remain permanently in this new space, has been installed.

The work consisted of changing the base and the display case. Carles Molina thanked the airport for this initiative, which has allowed the Lady of Elche, ambassador of the city, to be highlighted and given visibility at a transit point through which millions of tourists pass every year.

