Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport moves reproduction Iberian bust to new terminal

It is hoped this emblem of Elche will promote the city. This move has been made to mark the 125th anniversary of the discovery of the Dama de Elche.

Carles Molina, and the Councillor for Culture, Marga Anton, accompanied by the head of the Airport Management Office, Soraya Pina, visited the check-in area where the sculpture, which was in the old terminal and will remain permanently in this new space, has been installed.

The work consisted of changing the base and the display case. Carles Molina thanked the airport for this initiative, which has allowed the Lady of Elche, ambassador of the city, to be highlighted and given visibility at a transit point through which millions of tourists pass every year.