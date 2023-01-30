Almeria committed to applying the additional 20 per cent reduction on bus trips

The application of this discount is retroactive to January 1.

With the entry into force of the rebate, the ordinary ten-trip bus pass will go from costing €7.40 to €3.70, while the price of the monthly card for free-use will be reduced from €32.55 to €16.30.

The measure, which according to the Royal Decree does not include the price of return tickets or equivalent discount systems for recurrent users, also covers student and pensioner travel passes and cards, who, in the latter case, will be able to purchase a ten-trip pass for €1.45 euros instead of €2.90.

In the case of students, the Bonobus Universitario for ten journeys will now cost €2.80 instead of the current €5.55 while the monthly Student card will be reduced from €27.60 to €13.80. Likewise, the monthly Student 10 card will go from €11.90 to €5.95.