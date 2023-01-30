An all-important guide to the best estate agents in Moraira (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 30 January 2023 • 10:22

When buying, renting or selling property in Spain, the help and guidance of a trusted and reputable estate agent is essential. You need a professional and honest agency that will have your interests at heart while accompanying you on the journey and help you to navigate the paperwork, translations, fees, viewings and documents.

With this in mind, the Euro Weekly News has put together this all-important guide on the best estate agents in Moraira so the only thing you need to think about is packing your suitcases!

Moving home is widely considered one of the most stressful tasks we can go through, with so much to consider and feeling like your life is temporarily on hold. Enough time is needed to find the right estate agency, arrange the viewings of potential properties, and collect all of the required documents – not to mention contending with another language if you are moving countries. The Spanish real estate sector is notoriously confusing, that’s why it is paramount to seek the help of an experienced and knowledgeable estate agency to help you throughout the process.

To ensure everything goes smoothly with your life-changing move to or from Moraira, we have researched the best estate agencies in the area, complete with information on the property prices and offerings in Moraira.

The types of property in Moraira

Moraira is conveniently placed between Alicante and Valencia, making it a great destination to consider moving to and an easy location to travel to and from. Residents here benefit from sparkling turquoise coves to explore, as well as a wonderful historic centre and mountains where you can see unparalleled native fauna such as the Bonelli’s eagle, kestrel, owls and the multicoloured hoopoe.

A small and charming fishing town in the municipality of Teulada, Moraira offers beautiful scenery, a warm climate, stunning Mediterranean beaches and great facilities making it the perfect location if you are thinking of moving to the Costa Blanca.

Moraira has become increasingly popular with foreign buyers looking at moving to the Costa Blanca – which is great news for buyers and sellers alike.

The property market in Moraira offers a wide selection of houses to suit all tastes and budgets. Whether you are looking for a townhouse in the stunning mountains, a luxury beachfront villa, a home in an urbanisation with grounds and lush gardens, a modern new-build, or a bargain property that needs a bit of TLC, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of the Costa Blanca.

The town comprises low-rise apartments, with the maximum height set at five floors.

Property Prices in Moraira

The average price of property in Moraira is around €897,025 and the average price per square metre is €3,322. Moraira is considered an upmarket area of the Costa Blanca and, while property prices can be higher, it’s worth remembering that the amenities, infrastructure and wonderful way of life are certainly worth it.

Of course, the price depends on the type of property you are buying or selling, whether it needs any maintenance or building work, and where in Moraira it is located – frontline beach properties tend to be more expensive.

A resale villa in Moraira and within walking distance of the centre and the beaches will cost around €350,000. An apartment close to the centre will cost around €200,000, and villas can range from €450,000 up to €5 million for a spectacular new-build with a pool.

The best estate agents in Moraira

Having the help and guidance of an experienced estate agent in Moraira is essential when buying, selling or renting a property. Take a look at our pick of the best estate agents in Moraira.

Henston Estates

Henston Estates offer a selection of holiday homes, traditional Mediterranean Villas, modern Ibiza-style homes and investment opportunities for all budgets. The professional and multilingual team will address all of your questions and concerns on-site, and endeavour to respond quickly and efficiently to your queries.

Henston Estates can offer you a bunch of solutions for selling your home so that the sale of your property is successful. Their services include valuations and appraisals, taking photos of your property for marketing, helping you to apply for an energy certificate, and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 633 87 30 24

Casas Ambiente

Casas Ambiente has been helping customers from all over Europe find the home of their dreams in this region since 1995. Their service is defined by a close personal touch, similar to one provided by a friend, unique and with a professional approach and the benefit of years of experience.

If you are interested in selling, the multilingual team will advise you on the market price and how to stage your home so that potential buyers see its full potential. In addition, your property will be advertised through brochures, window displays, and newsletters, as well as in recognised international housing portals such as Kyero and Rightmove.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 498 595

Tabaira Real Estate

Tabaira Real Estate offers you the most comprehensive selection of properties for sale in Moraira and the surrounding areas. Choose from the best selection of properties for sale in the Costa Blanca towns of Moraira, Benissa, Benitachell, Calpe, Javea, and inland towns of Lliber and Jalon.

Tabaira Real Estate will help you sell your property here in Spain, offering a conscientious and discreet service and access to the widest international exposure.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 74 41 79

Bindley Properties

The team at Bindley Properties do their best to provide a value-added service to ensure that all of their customers, whether they are buyers or sellers, are 100 per cent satisfied. For buyers, the team can assist with the viewings and purchases of villas, apartments, plots and bargain properties in Moraira, Benissa, Benitachell, Javea and across the Costa Blanca.

Bindley Properties will advise sellers on how to present their property to the market, valuations, negotiating the best possible deal, feedback from viewers, assist in managing all of the contractual side of things, and arranging for a moving company and relocation agent if required.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 049 701

Blue Square

Blue Square is an innovative and dynamic real estate agency challenging an antiquated industry. They are a young company, with an exceptionally talented team who aim to do things differently. The brand pairs technology with its expertise in the area to offer a truly personalised and multilingual service in every language.

If you are selling your property, Blue Square will advertise it on over 120 international property portals, give an honest and transparent valuation, guide you through all of the paperwork, and provide you with exclusive aerial and professional photo packages.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 460 060

Inmobiliaria Ferrando

Ferrando Estate Agents is a family business that has been in Moraira for over 30 years, offering professionalism, transparency and honesty. This agency covers a wide range of properties such as villas, apartments, fincas, and plots in the towns of Moraira, Teulada, Benissa and Benitachell.

The team will arrange and organise everything when buying and selling a property and provides all clients with appropriate legal and financial advice when needed.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 74 45 75

Watkins & Wilson

A small family business with over 20 years of experience in the field, Watkins & Wilson offers clients a wealth of knowledge in order to sell you a property that matches your needs perfectly – whether it be a resale or a modern new build.

The multilingual team don’t believe in the ‘hard sell’ or putting clients under pressure, instead, they will listen to your needs, requirements and budget to find you your dream home in Moraira and the surrounding areas.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 49 22 22

CB Property Sales

Established in 2009, CB Property Sales offer villas for sale in Moraira, Benissa and the surrounding area. In their portfolio, you will find luxury villas, fincas, apartments, townhouses, plots and new build villas.

Assisting clients in five languages, the team can help you to sell your home by promoting it on major property portals, working with agents in northern Europe to get your property seen by a wider audience, and guiding you through all of the paperwork.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 608 774 545

Villas Buïgues

At Villas Buigues, they know the difference between building houses and creating homes. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction sector, they help their clients to build their dream home in Spain and also have a wide selection of reform properties for sale in Moraira, Benissa, Benitachell and other locations on the Costa Blanca.

The plurilingual team understands the stresses of selling a property and will help you to gather all of the relevant documents, pay the required fees and work with you to get the most out of your sale.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 74 49 18

What documents do you need to sell a home in Moraira?

With selling a home anywhere there are lots of documents and paperwork that need to be filled in and signed. To ensure that this is correct and legitimate, we recommend that work with an expert estate agency.

The main documents you will need may include:

Deeds of the property.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Your passport and NIE number.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Preparation of utility contracts, community charges, and “Suma” invoices.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

What documents do you need to buy a home in Moraira?

You should also make sure that you have seen the following documents before closing the deal on your new property:

A paid-up receipt for the previous owner’s annual property tax (IBI). It is also wise to get a certificate from the town hall to prove that there are no unpaid rates from previous years.

The cadastral certificate gives the exact boundaries and square metres of your land. This will be linked to the land register record by a cadastral reference number. The property and land descriptions contained in both records must match.

The licence of first occupancy or habitation certificate issued by the town hall. You will need this document to connect to electricity and water companies. Developers cannot force you to complete without this licence.

The receipt to prove all utility bills have been paid by the previous owner.

If applicable, a certificate signed by the President of the Community of Property Owners (see Comunidad de Vecinos) stating that there are no outstanding debts. You should be aware that if you later find that there are such debts outstanding, as the new owner, you assume the debts for both the current and previous year.

From 1 June 2013, all homes for sale or to let in Spain have been required by law to have an energy efficiency certificate. If you are considering buying a property, the seller is obliged to show you this certificate.

Upon completion, the public deed should contain an accurate description of the property and you should register the property in your name with the Land Registry as soon as possible. This will allow you to ensure full protection of your rights. The notary can even send advance notification to the Land Registry electronically once the public deed is signed.

