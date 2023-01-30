Bill Gates denies relationship with convicted paedophile Epstein

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 15:23

Bill Gates - Image Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates has said in an interview that he had just one dinner with Jeffrey Epstein, denying that he was friends the convicted paedophile.

Bill Gates used the interview to be aired on Monday, January 30 that he regretted the dinner he had with Epstein, but denied that he had a relationship with him.

He also goes on to say that there was no relationship between Epstein and the Gates Foundation, denying that wife Melinda had warned him about meeting with him due to his known sexual deviances.

Bill Gates claims he had NO relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, “just dinner”. Cool story, bro.pic.twitter.com/z3GYFoTMwS — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 30, 2023

Epstein was found guilty along with Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming young girls only to commit suicide before he could complete his sentence. Maxwell on the other hand remains in jail and is working hard to try and debunk the evidence that saw her convicted and Prince Andrew ostracised by the Royal family.

Numerous individuals with whom Epstein had contact as a financial adviser have been implicated in his seedier dealings, however, few have been found to be guilty of partaking. One of those is Bill Gates who has denied having a relationship with Epstein.

