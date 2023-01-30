By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 18:35

16-week-old baby discovered in box outside north London hospital

A 16-week-old baby was found inside a box outside Barnet Hospital in north London.

A dead baby estimated to be about 16 weeks old was discovered at around 9am this morning, Monday, January 30, outside Barnet hospital in north London. The foetus was reportedly found inside a box, according to mirror.co.uk.

“At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is okay and that she receives the appropriate medical attention. This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital”, said Detective Inspector Matt Coad.

“We believe that the box was left by a man, aged in his 30s, who was wearing dark clothing. I would also encourage him to come forward so that we can help”, DI Coad added.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

