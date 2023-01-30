BudBlockz (BLUNT) to outrun Fantom (FTM) as the next Crypto goliath in 2023

By EWN • 30 January 2023 • 15:00

Since the first major bull run of Bitcoin in 2016, the cryptocurrency industry has had to undergo major evolutions into what we have now.

Many investors prefer investing in valuable utility tokens with real-world applications because it gives them more active control over their portfolio than other asset classes.

Numerous projects have been rolled out with some value proposition, but none have been targeted toward solving the ever-prevalent problems in the cannabis industry.

This has given BudBlockz (BLUNT) a major edge over other projects like Fantom (FTM).

Experts estimate BLUNT will outrun FTM in 2023, making it the next big thing in cryptocurrency. But why do they think this, and how do both projects compare?

BudBlockz (BLUNT)

As a decentralised e-commerce platform built on the blockchain, BudBlockz is disrupting the cannabis industry by helping corporations and entrepreneurs access the cannabis market securely and legally.

BudBlockz innovations will help improve the global adoption of cannabis and its derivatives. The BLUNT utility token is used throughout the BudBlockz ecosystem to facilitate transactions and other activities.

The BudBlockz team is equipped with experts constantly evaluating decisions around token supply, burn events, presale, and general liquidity management.

As the platform progresses, it will help cannabis-based organisations streamline workflow and handle issues relating to logistics. These issues include seed-to-sale tracking, data collation, supply issues, and management.

BudBlockz is also facilitating an inclusive community by attracting gamers into the fold. To this end, they have introduced a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform called the BudBlockz Arcade.

The idea of these games is that they draw inspiration from cannabis and align with games played in the 90s.

The games provide a reward mechanism where winners are offered BLUNT Tokens. Winners and participants can access their rewards as airdrops that can either be withdrawn or accessed via their wallets.

Apart from BudBlockz Arcade games, the platform will foster community engagement by introducing competitions where players can win Ethereum, NFTs, and even more Blunt Tokens.

These unique features are one of the reasons many savvy investors are not sleeping on the opportunity to get in early on the next big thing in the cryptocurrency industry.

Fantom (FTM) Features

Fantom serves as a faster and more scalable platform for digital assets. In addition, it is very developer friendly because of its DeFi services using its proprietary consensus system.

Common limitations of other smart contract platforms, like speed and scalability, are largely combated by Fantom and its in-house coin (FTM).

Primary use cases of Fantom’s smart contracts platform include digital identification, payments, and medical records. Additionally, as Fantom’s smart contracts were developed in Solidity (the Ethereum-based coding language), its smart contracts can serve Fantom and Ethereum.

This way, developers can benefit from Ethereum smart contract technology and Fantom’s rapid speed.

Conclusion

BudBlockz offers stability, security, and a new stream of participants (cannabis enthusiasts) to the cryptocurrency industry. Moreover, its impressive performance has made it preferable to Fantom for cryptocurrency experts and the community.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido