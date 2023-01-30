Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Trending:

Chinese New Year in Elche brings together thousands of people

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 16:06

Chinese New Year in Elche brings together thousands of people. Image: Elche City Council.

The Chinese Community has a dynamic and large population in the capital of the Baix Vinalopo, with 2,389 registered in Elche.

The various performances and stalls with elements of the culture and gastronomy of the Asian country united Spaniards and Chinese in welcoming the year 4721, the year of the Water Rabbit, which commemorates half a century of diplomatic relations between Spain and the People’s Republic of China.

The mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed: “I want to highlight something that I think is very significant: the integration and participation of the Chinese community in our city.”

“The Chinese are an exemplary community, having lived many years in Elche, sharing our customs and traditions by being part of the municipality and being perfectly integrated.”

The day was celebrated with cuisine, dances, poetry readings and music with traditional instruments such as the guzheng, before giving way to the martial arts exhibitions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading