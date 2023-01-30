Chinese New Year in Elche brings together thousands of people

The various performances and stalls with elements of the culture and gastronomy of the Asian country united Spaniards and Chinese in welcoming the year 4721, the year of the Water Rabbit, which commemorates half a century of diplomatic relations between Spain and the People’s Republic of China.

The mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed: “I want to highlight something that I think is very significant: the integration and participation of the Chinese community in our city.”

“The Chinese are an exemplary community, having lived many years in Elche, sharing our customs and traditions by being part of the municipality and being perfectly integrated.”

The day was celebrated with cuisine, dances, poetry readings and music with traditional instruments such as the guzheng, before giving way to the martial arts exhibitions.