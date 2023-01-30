Costa Blanca North NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca North region

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 16:13

Your weekly news bulletin from Costa Blanca North Photo credit: Madrugada Verde / shutterstock.com

Hypothermia help

The Red Cross responded to emergency calls during a mountain race which saw 35 cyclists catch hypothermia due to icy temperatures on Sunday, January 29. Cyclists who made it to the finish line were also given blankets to warm up.

Touching tribute

Authorities in Altea created a moving memorial for five local victims of the Holocaust, who were killed in concentration camps trying to free prisoners. A two metre statue was unveiled at the Palau Altea on Friday, January 27, Holocaust Memorial Day.

School support

The Rotary Club in Javea showed their community spirit with a generous donation of more than €4000 for local schools to support struggling students. The group raised the money with a beer tasting event which also received match funding.

Boat thieves

A group of robbers were apprehended by the coastguard near to Altea after stealing a boat worth nearly €400,000. The four men were handed over to Guardia Civil police after being found with drug trafficking paraphernalia on board.

Off-season success

Last weekend’s Benidorm Fest took the local tourism industry by storm with hotels operating at nearly 90 per cent capacity. The first edition of the event without restrictions worked miracles for the industry which is expanding beyond the summer season.

Medieval mania

Visitors and residents in Benissa were transported more than 500 years into the past at the town’s medieval market last weekend. More than 50 artisan stalls sold their wares to passers-by on the streets and offered fascinating handicraft demonstrations.