By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 16:22

Elche committed to improving the local train service. Image: Elche City Council.

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, held a meeting with officials from ADIF and Renfe, in order to make progress.

The Mayor confirmed that: “The Ministry is firmly committed to the Alicante-Elche-Murcia commuter line. The most important thing is that the key railway projects are moving forward, and that means that the Torrellano bypass will finally connect us to the airport.”

“ADIF officials have explained to us that we are going through a period of changes due to the important improvements being made to the railway network, and as a result, there may be some temporary distortions in the service at certain times. They apologise for this but this inconvenience will not last for long and will be worthwhile.”

The Mayor added: “In short, the government is working to promote the suburban line and also for Elche to be included in the Mediterranean Corridor. This is undoubtedly positive for our city and its socio-economic development.”

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

