Explainer: I have a Flybe ticket what happens now?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 16:33

Flybe - Image Arnold Aaron / Shutterstock.com

Many people will be wondering what happens to those who hold tickets from the now defunct airline Flybe.

As of Monday, January 30 a number of other operators have jumped to the rescue of passengers, with many offering so-called “rescue fares.”

Among these are easyjet who were the first to offer jobs to Flybe staff, domestic flights for £49 and international flights for £79.

British Airways one-way fares for £50 and Ryanair £30 from London airports.

London North Eastern Railways is also offering free travel for anyone in possession of a ticket for a cancelled flight.

Can I get a refund?

In theory you should be able to get your money back from your credit card, but you will have to apply and it could take some time with banks expecting a flood of claims.

Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if you paid more than £100 in a single transaction, you are entitled to a full refund as the card company is deemed jointly liable with the merchant.

If you booked through a travel agent you will need to see what the terms were of your booking, with some providing scheduled airline failure cover.

Getting refunds from agents based abroad may be different so claimants will need to check.

What about money from the liquidators?

At this stage there is no indication as to the financial position of the company and therefore what money may be left to settle creditors. Given the way in which the company folded its unlikely that there will be much by way of refunds.

What about jobs?

A number of airlines have already said that they are keen to talk to staff that were employed by Flybe, including British Airways, easyjet and Wizz Air.

Joint Administrator and Managing Director of Interpath said: “We will provide support to those who have been affected by redundancy, including supporting them in making claims from the Redundancy Payments Service.

“We will be helping employees obtain access to important records and information such as training records.”

If you have a Flybe ticket and are unsure what happens now then check the Flybe website as well as those of competitors, many of who are willing to help or to assist.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.