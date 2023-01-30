Famous tortilla restaurant closed after 40 diners get food poisoning

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 10:14

Food poisoning - Image Elnur / Shutterstock.com

The restaurant Casa Dani has been closed by health authorities after 40 diners got food poisoning after eating their famed tortillas.

According to a press statement on Monday, January 30 a number of those who received food poisoning have been hospitalised although it is not known what their condition is.

The famous restaurant, which is located in the Mercado de la Paz in the Salamanca district in Madrid, is closed while diagnostic tests are performed and the facilities disinfected.

The restaurant’s management is also interviewing all its staff to try and understand how the potato dish could’ve given people food poisoning. They said it was important to fully understand the situation and to take all steps needed to provide customers with the maximum possible guarantees that the restaurant’s food is safe to consume.

Initial investigations suggest an outbreak of salmonella that affected people between Tuesday and Thursday last week. Those that had consumed the tortillas had experienced severe vomiting, dizziness and acute gastroenteritis.

As of Friday several remain hospitalised.

Public Health Services are currently analysing samples to identify the source of the poisoning to determine whether it is due to poor food handling or a spoiled product.

Casa Dani has confirmed that they took the decision to close the restaurant saying that this was the first time they had ever experienced such an incident. They have also confirmed that their other restaurants remain open for business.

The owners have said that following the food poisoning of 40 diners that they hoped to reopen the store later this week.

