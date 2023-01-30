Five injured as landslide blocks A-395 to Granada’s Sierra Nevada near Guejar Sierra

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 4:08

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A landslide blocked the A-395 heading to Granada’s Sierra Nevada ski resort near Guejar Sierra, leaving five people injured and four vehicles damaged.

Five people suffered injuries of varying degrees this Sunday, January 29, after a landslide occurred on the A-395 highway. The incident happened in the Granada municipality of Guejar Sierra. As reported by both 112 Emergencies Andalucia and the Guarda Civil, the road was cut in both directions at Km16.

🔴 ACTUALIZACIÓN | Los heridos en el desprendimiento de la A-395 en #GüejarSierra #Granada son: ➡️Una bebé de 4 meses, un niño de 2 años, dos mujeres de 36 y 60 años y un varón de 65. Todos han sido evacuados al Hospital de San Cecilio https://t.co/bVohhSiWW1 — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 29, 2023

Members of the public alerted the emergency services shortly before midday, informing them of the landslide on the road that leads to the Sierra Nevada ski resort. They added that a number of vehicles had been damaged and that there were people in need of medical assistance.

112 deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil along with ambulances from the health authority, and the Fire Brigade. A Civil Protection unit was also dispatched to the location as well as patrols from the National and Local Police.

It was confirmed by the medical staff that five people needed treatment for various injuries. They were transferred to the San Cecilio Hospital in Granada. Those injured included a 4-month-old baby, a 2-year-old boy, two women aged 36 and 60, and a 65-year-old man. Four vehicles were damaged by the rock fall.

The landslide took place at a point very close to a roadside shop, which was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Heavy machinery was brought in to help remove the stones and clear the road for it to be opened again.

