German Chancellor Scholz promises to prevent conflict between NATO and Russia

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 1:43

Image of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that NATO countries are not at war with Russia and he will work hard to prevent any such occurrence.

Speaking with the German Tagesspigel newspaper on Sunday, January 29, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated that there was no war between NATO countries and Russia. He also promised to prevent any such escalation in the future.

“There is no direct participation of any NATO country in this war. This will not happen”. Scholz continued to assure that he would “not allow such an escalation”, adding that all members of the German government shared his stance on that.

In response to the question of how big his fears were about the escalation and nuclear reaction from the side of Moscow, he replied: “The German chancellor, who took the oath and is serious about this, must do everything so that Russia’s war against Ukraine does not turn into a war between Russia and NATO”.

Berlin’s actions are always “coordinated” at the international level, and Germany does not follow those who “lightly tell it to go forward”, he stressed. He explained: “Anything else would increase the risk of escalation and be irresponsible. Many citizens watch the news every night hoping that the chancellor will keep his composure. I do it”.

Scholz criticised Ukraine’s constant demands for new weapons, rejecting the idea of ​​ supplying fighter jets . “As soon as one decision is made, a whole new debate begins in Germany. When this happens, it does not seem serious, it undermines the trust of citizens in government decisions”, he emphasised.

Germany would not participate in the “constant raising of the stakes” he added, and ruled out the possibility that Berlin would change its position due to international pressure, as happened with the supply of Leopard tanks.

He also rejected the idea of ​​introducing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This would mean direct intervention in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia he pointed out while adding that his opinion was shared by US President Joe Biden.

The Chancellor noted that it was extremely important for the security of Europe to coordinate its actions with the United States. “It’s important to me that we don’t go it alone at the national level”.

The head of the German government also called important telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I will again have telephone conversations with Putin because you need to talk to each other”, Scholz outlined. He noted that the views of politicians on the conflict are “absolutely different”, and labelled the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine “a terrible senseless war”.

“It is important for me that the conversation always returns to a specific topic – how can the world get out of this terrible state? The conditions for this are clear – the withdrawal of Russian troops”, Scholz concluded.

Commenting on his interview, a spokesman for the Kremlin confirmed that no telephone conversation between Putin and Scholz has been scheduled. At the same time, the presidential press secretary said that Vladimir Putin was ‘open for communication’. They last spoke by phone on December 2, 2022, as reported by gazeta.ru.

