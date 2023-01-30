Hobby vans and motorhomes: What the 2023 season has in store

Hobby fans will have to wait until the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf at the end of August, which is where the new Hobby MAXIA VAN will be launched, for more information.

The details released so far have increased the sense of anticipation as the MAXIA name alone hints at what to expect from the interior of the latest van in the Hobby range.

Bernd Löher, Managing Director of Hobby, confirmed: “The ‘hygge’ design will also be found in the MAXIA VAN, it represents a new style of camping, where mobile homes are just as cosy and stylish as people’s own homes.”

The MAXIA VAN is built on the VW Crafter.

Bernd Löher is well aware that the collaboration with Volkswagen has huge advantages: “Our customers are already familiar with many of the features found in cars; something they truly appreciate, especially when it comes to safety and assistance systems.”