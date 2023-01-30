International Painting Contest “Palmeral de Orihuela” winning entries on show until May

“Events like this are ways of enhancing the value of Orihuela through art,” confirmed the Councillor who added that the exhibited works of art are also available to purchase.

The Councillor confirmed that more than 40 artists entered the contest, bringing together artists from different parts of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, Andalusia and Castilla La Mancha.

This is the first time that Orihuela has held its International Painting Contest and due to its success, the Council have confirmed that a second event will be held.

For more information head to the Exhibition Centre, Plaza de Europa, s/n. 03300 Orihuela or call (+34) 966 340 101.