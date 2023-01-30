Join Pink Ladies raising awareness for cancer on International Cancer Awareness Day

On the day the Pink Ladies and Panthers will be there to support those going through cancer, those who have survived and remember those who have sadly lost the fight to this heinous disease.

The group will be at the boulevard to promote their early cancer detection program, and members of the public will be able to book a cancer screening test at the Pink Ladies table. Currently, The Pink Ladies are booking around 50 screening tests every month on the Orihuela Costa which is fantastic as “early detection saves lives”.

Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers exist to help raise awareness of cancer and offer support both before and after diagnosis.

All the acts and volunteers are giving their time and talents totally free of charge.