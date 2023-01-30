Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Join Pink Ladies raising awareness for cancer on International Cancer Awareness Day

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 17:21

Join Pink Ladies raising awareness for cancer on International Cancer Awareness Day. Image: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com.

Head down to La Zenia Boulevard on Saturday, February 4, where you can enjoy live music while Alfie G of Sunshine FM hosts the event.

On the day the Pink Ladies and Panthers will be there to support those going through cancer, those who have survived and remember those who have sadly lost the fight to this heinous disease.

The group will be at the boulevard to promote their early cancer detection program, and members of the public will be able to book a cancer screening test at the Pink Ladies table. Currently, The Pink Ladies are booking around 50 screening tests every month on the Orihuela Costa which is fantastic as “early detection saves lives”.

Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers exist to help raise awareness of cancer and offer support both before and after diagnosis.

All the acts and volunteers are giving their time and talents totally free of charge.

 

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

