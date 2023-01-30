Man stabbed to death in argument over a bar table in Barcelona city of Terrassa

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 2:27

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officers. Robson90/Shutterstock.com

A man was stabbed to death in the city of Terrassa in Barcelona during an argument over a bar table.

As confirmed by the Mossos d’Esquadra, a man was arrested in the Barcelona city of Terrassa on Sunday, January 29. The detainee stabbed another man to death in an alleged argument over a bar table.

A total of three people of Latin American origin were arrested over their involvement. The stabbing incident occurred at around 11:pm outside a hookah bar located on Carretera de Montcada in the east Catalonian city.

As a result of the confrontation, five other people were also slightly injured. According to police sources, the fight started because two groups of males insisted on sitting at the same table for their dinner. The argument reportedly started when one of the men made verbal comments to a member of the other group.

However, the discussion soon escalated and ended with physical violence outside the premises. The members of both groups took out knives that they were carrying, and one of them received a stab wound.

The bartenders notified the Local Police and several units from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) were also deployed to the location. Medics treated the injured who are said to be out of danger. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do to help the stabbing victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the incident by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Criminal Investigation Division in an effort to clarify the facts surrounding the death, as reported by metropoliabierto.elespanol.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.