Millions have their details exposed in JD Sports cyberattack

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 15:07

JD Sports - Image Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Millions of people may have had their details exposed in a cyberattack on JD Sports that has affected anyone who placed an order with the company between November 2018 and October 2020.

According to a report by Sky Sports on Monday, January 30 some 10 million people could be affected as the breach includes all JD Sports brands including Millets, Scotts and Blacks.

The company has said that details that may have been exposed include personal details such as names, phone numbers, email and delivery addresses as well as the last four digits of credit and debit cards.

JD Sports has said that it does not keep full card details and that it doesn’t appear that passwords were stolen, however, they have written to customers warning them to be on the lookout for scam emails, texts and calls:

An email sent to customers said: “We take the protection of customer data extremely seriously and we are sorry this has happened.”

Neil Greenhalgh, the group’s Chief Financial Officer said that they are working with the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and cyber experts.

He added: “We are continuing with a full review of our cyber security in partnership with external specialists following this incident.

“Protecting the data of our customers is an absolute priority for JD.

“We have taken the necessary immediate steps to investigate and respond to the incident, including working with leading cyber security experts.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office has once again warned people to be careful after Millions had their details exposed in JD Sports cyberattack, saying that you should not click on email or text links, and you should not give out personal details on the phone unless you know who you are talking to. Full passwords should be never be shared with anyone, with banks and companies only ever asking you to confirm portion of your password.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.