Next House Almeria: A unique farmhouse property

30 January 2023
This property is very unique, it is two farm houses which have been renovated, maintaining the original character. Upon arriving at the property you are met with two buildings for storage on your right and a car port for parking. On your left is the magnificent property and in front of you is ample parking, a garage, horse stables and more outbuildings used for storage.
In the building by the car parking there is a garage space for inside parking and there are three large horse stables and a storage room. Behind this building is more storage and an area for chickens. This building could easily be changed to use as a workshop or more rental apartments.
Walking up from the car parking area you are welcomed by a terrace area and covered porch overlooking the breathtaking moutain views. The main house is on the left part of the building and is seperate from the B&B area. Entering the main house you arrive to a spacious lounge/diner with a lot of light, a traditional fireplace and unspoilt views. Continuing there is a well equipped kitchen and pantry, with a back door leading out to a private terraced area. Going upstairs you will find two good sized double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and a master bedroom.
Outside, on the right side of the main building you will find the entrance to the B&B, entering you are welcomed by a lounge area and then onto a large hallway with high ceilings and a wood burner. To your left are two double rooms with ensuite bathrooms, very spacious and light throughout. To your right you find a utility and laundry room, a large kitchen area leading onto a light and airy dining room overlooking the pool area and sensational mountain views.
Upstairs you will find a large mezzanine area, two large double bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and breathtaking views and a further family bedroom consisting of two adjoining double rooms and an ensuite bathroom. There is also a door which used to connect the B&B to the main house. The current owners bricked the door closed. However, if desired this could be reopened to join both properties again.
From the dining room there is a door leading out to the the stunning, modern swimming pool with a beautiful terrace surrounding it, there is also an outdoor shower and a wooden storage room. Behind the back of the property you will find another storage room.
The house is powered entirely by a well equipped and up to date solar system. The hot water is also powered by the solar panels. The water is connected to mains water from the town. It also has rights to agricultural water for the trees and has a 10,000l water tank as an extra, There is access to a good internet and phone connection.
The property has been reformed to a very high standard and you wouldn’t need to
change a thing to move in. The B&B is currently up and running with all licences and it would be the perfect property for someone wanting to live in the Spanish countryside and make an income straight away!
It is positioned around 9km from the village of Velez Rubio with good access to the property. The house is located on a plot of 25,000m2 of land, including a large field full of almond trees. There are unspoilt views from every part of this property, the area is very peaceful and private.
If your dream is to live and work in the beautiful Spanish countryside and you want a property ready to move into, then this is the one for you!!
This is a MUST SEE property, the possibilities are endless, contact us to arrange a viewing. This could be your Next House in Almeria!!!
