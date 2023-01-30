Next House Almeria: A unique farmhouse property

EXCLUSIVE to Next House Almeria, reformed B&B with breathtaking views, horse stables, swimming pool and outbuildings in the peaceful mountains of Velez Rubio (Almeria).

This property is very unique, it is two farm houses which have been renovated, maintaining the original character. Upon arriving at the property you are met with two buildings for storage on your right and a car port for parking. On your left is the magnificent property and in front of you is ample parking, a garage, horse stables and more outbuildings used for storage.

In the building by the car parking there is a garage space for inside parking and there are three large horse stables and a storage room. Behind this building is more storage and an area for chickens. This building could easily be changed to use as a workshop or more rental apartments.

Walking up from the car parking area you are welcomed by a terrace area and covered porch overlooking the breathtaking moutain views. The main house is on the left part of the building and is seperate from the B&B area. Entering the main house you arrive to a spacious lounge/diner with a lot of light, a traditional fireplace and unspoilt views. Continuing there is a well equipped kitchen and pantry, with a back door leading out to a private terraced area. Going upstairs you will find two good sized double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and a master bedroom.