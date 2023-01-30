By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 0:53

Image of Russian tanks. Credit: Le Studio / Shutterstock.com

Another nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine have reportedly fallen under the control of Russian forces.

Russian forces in the course of offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia region took control of another nine settlements that were previously held by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was announced on Sunday, January 29, by Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We are together with Russia’ movement.

Speaking this evening with Vladimir Solovyov on the Russia-1 television station, Rogov informed him: “On the line of contact in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initiative is in the hands of our guys”.

He continued: With small forces, by means of reconnaissance in force from nine settlements, either the enemy was knocked out, or these points were taken under operational control. These are quite big successes”.

The intensity of hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia direction has increased dramatically in recent weeks. On January 20, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced the capture of the Lobkove settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, Rogov added that Russian forces in the Pologovsky sector had advanced in the direction of the city of Hulyaypole and took control of several strongholds formerly held by the Ukrainian army, as reported by tass.ru.

